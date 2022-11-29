‘Since coming back from my injury…’ – Arsenal’s Charlie Patino assesses his season so far on loan at Blackpool

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino says he’s ‘really enjoying’ his loan spell at Blackpool this season.

Patino, 19, joined Blackpool on loan from Arsenal last summer. Since, the highly-rated Englishman has featured 15 times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting twice as well.

He’s had spells in and out of the starting XI but as the season’s progressed, Patino has become an increasingly important player for Championship strugglers Blackpool.

And speaking to the club in a recent interview, the Arsenal youngster assessed his season so far.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Blackpool,” Patino said.

“Since coming back from my injury all I’ve wanted to do is just play and get the trust from the manager and I think that’s what I’ve done.

“Coming from Arsenal I had to earn credibility and get myself into the team and I think I’ve done that.

“I have to keep working and keep learning from a lot of the experienced players and I want to keep progressing forward.”

Patino sustained an ankle injury back in August but made a swift recovery. His Blackpool side currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship table having lost their previous four going into the World Cup break.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

The season ahead…

For Blackpool, the goal this season is Championship survival. They’re definitely struggling and manager Michael Appleton will be relying on names like Patino to drag them up and away from the bottom three.

And for Patino, the experience he’ll gain in the second half of the season will help to shape him ahead of his Arsenal return.

It may be unlikely that he’ll go straight into Mikel Arteta’s starting side, but he could secure himself another Championship loan move next rime round – perhaps to a team vying for promotion if he continues to impress with Blackpool.

He’s certainly showing a lot of promise and he’s enjoying his time at Bloomfield Road.

Up next for the Seasiders is a tricky home game v Birmingham City on December 10th.