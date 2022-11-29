Sheffield United general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (29.11.22)

Sheffield United remain in good stead as we approach the end of the World Cup break.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have looked good in the first half of the campaign.

Despite the odd blip in form, the Blades have managed to hang on to 2nd place in time for the World Cup break, with just three points separating United and leaders Burnley.

The Blades have won four of their last five league fixtures and return to action at home to Huddersfield Town in less than two weeks time.

