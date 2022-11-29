Reading general knowledge quiz – 15 questions on the Royals (29.11.22)

Reading will be hoping that they can make the most of the World Cup break to prepare for the second half of the Championship season.

Reading boss Paul Ince guided the Royals to a fantastic start to the season but form dipped and the Royals slipped down the table. They still sit in a respectable 12th place though.

They managed to arrest the slide with a win over Hull City in their last game before the break though. That eased the pressure somewhat heading into the extended spell off, but they’ll know they have to be at the top of their game if they’re to achieve anything truly meaningful this season.

