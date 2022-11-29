Rangers’ stance on possible move for Sunderland star revealed amid new speculation

Rangers are unlikely to move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart unless Alfredo Morelos is sold in January, the Daily Record has said.

Sunderland striker Stewart has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation over recent months.

He’s endured an injury-hit campaign but his current contract runs out at the end of the season, putting plenty of clubs on alert.

New rumours emerged from Football League World earlier this week stating that the Black Cats were now ready to sell the Scot if he ends up not penning a new deal before January, with Celtic and Rangers mentioned as suitors once again.

Now, a report from the Daily Record has shed light on the latter’s true stance.

They state that Rangers are unlikely to revive their previous interest in the prolific striker unless they move on Alfredo Morelos or receive a significant fee for another player in the January transfer window.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

Speculation will persist…

You get the feeling that until a new contract is penned or a definitive decision is made, speculation surrounding Stewart’s future is going to persist for some time yet.

It will be hoped that the striker pens a new contract on Wearside, but at least if there was a definitive answer before January, the club would have a chance to identify a suitable replacement or find the striker a club early on in the window.

It seems an Ibrox switch leans heavily on factors outside the control of both Sunderland and Stewart though, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out over the next two months or so.