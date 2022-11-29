QPR chief shares positive stance on club’s managerial search after Beale leaves for Rangers

QPR’s chief executive Lee Hoos says that the club will look to make a quick appointment after losing Mick Beale to Rangers.

Rangers confirmed the appointment of Beale as their new head coach last night.

The 42-year-old leaves QPR after just a few months in charge, and after a hugely positive start to his managerial career.

1 of 12 True or false - Paulo Sousa was QPR's first manager from outside the UK and Ireland True False

But speaking to West London Sport, QPR chief Hoos has provided a positive stance on the club’s search for Beale’s replacement, saying:

“The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now – as a club we are always updating a shortlist of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment.”

Beale arrived in west London last summer. QPR took a gamble on a coach who had only ever worked as a no.2 and that gamble paid off, with QPR currently sitting in 7th place of the table.

“Mick helped us move the club forward – and we are grateful for that,” Hoos continued.

“The next managerial appointment we make will continue that progression.”

QPR return to action v league leaders Burnley next month.

R’s dealt a tough hand…

Losing a manager to club with the stature of Rangers is often unavoidable. But for it to come so soon after Beale rejected an approach from Wolves, and committed himself to QPR, will be tough for a lot of R’s fans to accept.

But the club will move on and do so swiftly. They made a solid appointment in Beale last summer and expect Hoos, Les Ferdinand and co to have some names that they’ll want to talk to.

Despite it being a testing time for the club, QPR remain in a very healthy position and so there’ll be a lot of interest in the job, and excitement should quickly build among the fans.

QPR v Burnley takes place on December 11th.