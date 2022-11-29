New claims emerge on Peterborough United player’s future amid previous Real Madrid, Barcelona links

Peterborough United youngster Charlie O’Connell is now in advanced talks over a new contract with the club, Football Insider has claimed.

Peterborough United defender O’Connell is still on the periphery of Grant McCann’s first-team, although he has seen some senior game time and looks like a talent destined for a future role in the side at London Road.

However, McCann said earlier this month that O’Connell has turned down the offer of a new contract after being told by his agent that Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid were all interested.

Now though, new claims have emerged from Football Insider regarding O’Connell’s situation.

They have said that the 19-year-old is now in advanced talks with Peterborough United over a new contract, who are claimed to be still interested in securing the former West Ham starlet’s long-term future despite McCann saying their focus will turn elsewhere.

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just how O’Connell’s situation at Peterborough United pans out, but McCann’s previous words on the matter seemingly pointed towards an exit for the versatile youngster.

Keeping a player of his promise for the long-term can only be a good thing though.

O’Connell looks like a player to keep an eye on in the years to come and at his age, he’ll be hopeful of pushing through and proving that he deserves a regular senior role at London Road.

He’s played four times for Posh’s first-team while also picking up experience out on loan with local non-league side Kettering Town. Of O’Connell’s four appearances, one was an appearance off the bench in League One while the other three were starts in the EFL Trophy and EFL Cup.