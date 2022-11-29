Middlesbrough boss Carrick keen on shock swoop for Sunderland star in January, report claims

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is keen on Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, reports Daily Record.

Stewart, 26, sees his Sunderland contract expire next summer. The club have the option to extend his stay by a further year but reports yesterday claimed that Sunderland are preparing to sell the Scot should he not sign a new deal.

And now, an emerging report from Scottish outlet Daily Record claims that Stewart is a ‘top target’ for Middlesbrough boss Carrick as we approach the January transfer window.

It’s said that Stewart is seen as a player who can fire Middlesbrough up the Championship table in the second half of the season.

Last season, Stewart scored 26 goals in League One fixtures as he helped fire Sunderland to promotion to the Championship.

And he made a strong start to this season as well, scoring five and assisting three in his opening seven Championship fixtures before picking up an injury.

He’s been sidelined since but it’s expected that he’ll be slowly reintroduced after the World Cup break.

An ambitious signing…

Although Stewart remains relatively inexperienced at Championship level, he’s a player who’s showing Premier League pedigree and so any Championship club pursuing his signature are doing so ambitiously.

And the fact that it’s Sunderland’s neighbours Middlesbrough who are keen makes it all the more ambitious, but it shows the direction that Carrick wants to take this side in.

Sunderland may well be forced into selling in January or next summer and given the fact that Stewart hasn’t played a lot of football so far this season, a Premier League move might well be off the cards.

Boro will likely have the resources to be able to make a move happen, and it wouldn’t be the most surprising transfer in the world given Boro’s improving fortunes under Carrick and Stewart’s contract situation at Sunderland.