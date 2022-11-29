Latest Swansea City news: Swans’ stance on Sunderland and Leeds transfers, youngster pens pro contract + more

Swansea City have been in a number of headlines this week, with the January transfer window rapidly approaching.

And one headline involves Swansea City and Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Scot was previously linked with a surprise move to Swansea, but he remained at the Stadium of Light where he’s spent most of the season so far on the sidelines.

Ahead of January though, Swansea have been linked alongside the likes of Celtic and Rangers in the race to sign Stewart in January.

But a report from Planet Swans has played down the rumour, suggesting that Stewart is currently out of Swansea City’s price range.

Elsewhere, another report from Planet Swans has commented on Leeds United’s Cody Drameh.

The youngster is another player who was linked with a move to Swansea City last summer, but a move never materialised.

Now, reports are suggesting that Drameh could leave Elland Road on a permanent basis in January, but Planet Swans believe that Swansea would only entertain a loan deal – not a permanent one.

Lastly, Swansea City youngster Seb Dabrowski has signed his first professional contract with the club, whilst the first-team have been drawn away to Bristol City in the FA Cup Third Round – that game will take place in the New Year.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Mick Beale has left QPR to take on the Rangers job, whilst Middlesbrough have been credited with a surprise interest in Sunderland’s Stewart.

Swansea City return to action v Norwich City on December 10th.