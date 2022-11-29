Latest Sunderland news: Middlesbrough keen on Black Cats star, Manchester United to consider transfer action + more

Sunderland make a long-awaited return to action against Millwall this weekend, but the focus has been on transfer speculation surrounding the club in recent days.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been at the centre of plenty of speculation for a while now, and a new round of rumours surrounding what the winter window could hold for him have emerged.

The Daily Record has said that Middlesbrough are among those keen on the Scottish talisman.

However, Scottish Premiership side Rangers are unlikely to make a move unless they sell Alfredo Morelos or another player for a significant fee.

Stewart may not be the only outgoing in the winter either. The Manchester Evening News has said that Manchester United will be considering the immediate futures of their loan players in January, including young forward Amad.

In terms of a possible addition to Tony Mowbray’s ranks, it has been claimed that Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer is on the radar.

Football Insider says that Championship clubs are queuing up should Villa open the door for the talented striker to head out on loan in the January transfer window and given the striker shortage they have suffered in the first half of the campaign, the Black Cats are among those keen.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

It hasn’t been all about transfers though, especially with Sunderland gearing up for their clash with Millwall.

There is positive news on centre-back Aji Alese, who was sidelined prior to the World Cup break. He stepped up his bid to return to full fitness while out in Dubai and is expected to be available for selection to face the Lions on Saturday afternoon, it is said by The Northern Echo.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Wigan Athletic have named Kolo Toure as their new manager and Julian Dicks has agreed to reunite with Slaven Bilic at Watford.