Latest Middlesbrough news: Manchester United transfer claim, Boro keen on Sunderland man + more

Middlesbrough look as though they’re gearing up for a busy January transfer window under Michael Carrick.

The Middlesbrough manager is readying for his first transfer window at the club, and it looks like January could be a busy month for Boro.

There’s been a number of Middlesbrough transfer rumours in recent weeks but the latest and most impressive rumour is linking Boro with a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Sunderland ace is said to be facing a contested January as he nears the end of his contract at the Stadium of Light, with Middlesbrough said to share an interest with the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

And Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has tipped Boro to be busy in the January transfer window.

He’s also backed Carrick to take advantage of his Manchester United connections, saying:

“I think Michael might also be trying to use his connections at Manchester United, maybe to see if there’s any potential young players that he could take along to Middlesbrough as well.”

Boro have already been linked with United starlet Zidane Iqbal, but expect more names to come onto Carrick’s radar as we approach January.

Middlesbrough were in action against Hibernian in a recent friendly fixture. But Carrick had to make do without Isaiah Jones, Dael Fry, and Marc Bola.

The Boro boss told The Northern Echo after the game:

“Dael was ill. Izzy couldn’t make the game but it’s nothing serious and he’ll be fine. It was touch and go. They’ll be both back in training on Monday.

“Boles has had a bit of a knock on his knee, but he’s back in the next week or two as well.”

Lastly, it’s been revealed that former Boro boss Chris Wilder was keen on the Wigan Athletic job, but the Latics have confirmed the appointment of former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure this morning.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Mick Beale has left QPR to take on the Rangers job.