Hoos comments, Championship boss linked: The latest on QPR’s managerial search

Mick Beale left QPR to take over at Rangers yesterday.

QPR are once again looking for a new manager after seeing Beale leave just a few months into his tenure.

It’s a cruel blow for the R’s who’ve made a strong start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign, with the Londoners currently sat in 7th place of the table.

QPR return to action v Burnley on December 11th and they’ll no doubt hope to have a manager in place before then.

The latest on QPR’s managerial search…

QPR chief Lee Hoos has said that the club’s managerial search is already well underway, and that QPR hope to make a swift appointment.

One name who’s been mentioned alongside the R’s vacancy is former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

Like Beale, Critchley has previously worked as a coach at Liverpool and he’s available after leaving Aston Villa earlier this season – he replaced Beale as Steven Gerrard’s no.2.

And in a potential boost for QPR, it’s said that Bournemouth are trying and failing to bring in Critchley as Gary O’Neil’s no.2.

Neil Critchley high on list of potential candidates to replace Rangers-bound Mick Beale at QPR. Critchley worked with him at Liverpool and then replaced him as Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa.

Another name said to be in the running is Coventry City boss Mark Robins.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Robins is being looked at by QPR – the former Manchester United striker has taken Coventry from League Two to the Championship in just a handful of seasons, having since established the Sky Blues in the Championship.

Lastly, there was speculation on social media that QPR might turn to Mark Warburton’s former no.2 John Eustace, who is currently in charge of Birmingham City.

But an emerging report from BirminghamLive was quick to reveal that Eustace is going nowhere.

It’s been less than 24 hours since Beale left for Rangers. But already it seems like QPR’s managerial search is well underway and fans will be hopeful that the club can find a suitable replacement in time, and continue on their bid for promotion this season.