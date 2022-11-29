Ex-West Ham and West Brom coach agrees to reunite with Slaven Bilic at Watford

Watford are set to add Julian Dicks to Slaven Bilic’s backroom team, The Athletic has said.

Watford boss Bilic has worked alongside Dicks on multiple occasions now, bringing him in as an assistant manager during his time in charge of both West Ham and West Brom.

The two also played alongside side each other at West Ham in the 1990s.

Since last working as part of Bilic’s backroom team, Dicks has spent a second spell in charge of non-league side Heybridge Swifts, though he was only there for a short spell in 2021. He’s also been over in the U.S. working as a technical director at academy Carolina Velocity.

Now, The Athletic has reported that the duo are set to reunite at Vicarage Road.

Dicks has agreed to join Bilic’s coaching staff again and will be travelling to the UK imminently to begin his new role with the Championship promotion hopefuls on Thursday.

A worthwhile appointment…

Bilic looks to have his Watford side on the right tracks, but recruiting another coach he’s more than familiar with will only help him instil his style of play and ethos at Vicarage Road further.

Dicks will know just what to expect from the Croatian given their previous experience working with one another.

He’ll be hoping to have a positive impact on proceedings at the Hornets fight to make an immediate return to the Premier League following a shaky start to the season under Rob Edwards, who was duly moved on by the club.

Many believe that Edwards deserved a better crack of the whip at Watford, but if Bilic and his coaching staff can deliver promotion, you wouldn’t think many supporters will hold a grudge.