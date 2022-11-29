Ex-QPR favourite issues brief reaction as Mick Beale leaves to join Rangers

QPR’s former midfielder Alejandro Faurlin has made a strong hint at his disapproval after Mick Beale’s departure for Rangers.

QPR confirmed on Monday that Beale would be leaving the club to take over the vacant job as Rangers manager.

The move comes after sustained speculation ever since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s sacking, and the news has left R’s fans thoroughly disappointed after Beale pledged his allegiance to the club amid interest from Premier League side Wolves.

Supporters aren’t the only ones disappointed either, with former QPR midfielder Faurlin now hinting at his disapproval.

Speaking on Twitter upon the announcement of Beale’s departure, the Argentinian simply replied:

Obviously it’s not the most extensive reaction, but his emojis hint his opinions of the move, and they seem to reflect those of the club’s supporters well.

Plenty have been left disappointed by the move given that it was only a matter of weeks ago when Beale opted to stick by the R’s amid interest from elsewhere, but he’s now headed for pastures new after former club Rangers came calling.

Moving on…

Losing Beale is a big blow for QPR, there’s no two ways about that.

However, the club have no choice but to turn their full focus to finding a replacement, and the fans will have to back the club, players, and whoever comes in to take the reins at Loftus Road after Beale’s departure.

The R’s still have a promotion push to maintain and it will be a tough task for the new boss to keep them moving in an upward trajectory. It remains to be seen just who comes in though, with the club hierarchy keen to nail down a replacement quickly.