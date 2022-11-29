Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City favourite lands Championship job

Arsenal and Manchester City’s former centre-back Kolo Toure has been appointed as the new Wigan Athletic manager, it has been confirmed.

Wigan Athletic have been on the hunt for a new boss since deciding to part ways with Leam Richardson earlier this month.

The decision surprised many given that he had only signed a new contract with the club a matter of weeks beforehand. Since then, plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post but over the last week or so, the Latics singled out Toure as the lead candidate.

Now, as announced on the club’s official website, Toure has been appointed as the club’s new boss.

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that the Ivorian comes in from Leicester City, where he was a first-team coach under Brendan Rodgers, to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract at the DW Stadium.

After working as a coach under Rodgers at both Leicester and Celtic, this will be Toure’s first foray into senior management.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

A gamble for the Latics?

Given the precarious position Wigan Athletic sit in, bringing in a manager who has no experience of the no.1 role is a gamble.

However, Toure has been coaching at a high level for a decent amount of time now and given his experience playing at the very top, it will hope his expertise can help guide the Latics away from the relegation zone this season.

They will need instant results from their new boss if they want to maintain their Championship status, although the tightly-packed nature of the second-tier table could see them make a rise with just a few wins.

Toure will have just over a week to get working before the Latics return to action against Millwall on December 10th.