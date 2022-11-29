Derby County’s true stance on links with Sheffield Wednesday target revealed

Derby County do not have midfielder Duane Holmes on their list of transfer targets, Derbyshire Live has said.

Derby County boss Paul Warne will have the chance to add some fresh faces to his ranks in the January transfer window.

In the run-up to the winter window, a few names have started to be linked with the club, one of which is former Ram, Duane Holmes. Reporter Alan Nixon said on his Patreon at the weekend that Warne’s side were along with Sheffield Wednesday in eyeing the midfielder.

However, a new report from Derbyshire Live has conflicting claims.

They state that Holmes is not a player on the radar of Derby County. The Rams have a list of transfer targets and it does not include the Huddersfield Town man, who spent two-and-a-half years at Pride Park before heading to the John Smith’s Stadium almost two years ago now.

1 of 15 How old was Tom Huddlestone when Derby County sold him to Spurs for £4.23m in the 2005/06 season? 17 18 19 20

Better looking elsewhere?

Holmes could have been a tidy addition for a few reasons. He’s a decent player at Championship level so would have brought a high level of quality to Pride Park and his versatility would make him valuable anywhere.

However, with Warne looking to make his mark on proceedings, it would have been surprising to bring back a player who wasn’t deemed quite up to standards under previous management.

The Rams are also already blessed with a solid number of options in the middle of the park, both for the present and the future.

It will be interesting to see if the emergence of Derby County’s stance opens the door for Sheffield Wednesday to swoop in, with question marks seemingly surrounding Holmes’ future heading into January.