3 Ross Stewart replacements Sunderland should consider amid transfer exit rumours

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is being linked with a move away from the club as we approach the January transfer window.

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that Sunderland were preparing to offload Stewart in January should he not sign a new contract.

His current deal expires next summer but the Black Cats have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Teams including Middlesbrough, Celtic, and Rangers have been credited with a possible interest, and here we look at three names that Sunderland should consider if Stewart does leave in January…

Sam Surridge

The Nottingham Forest man is of a similar build to Stewart in that he’s a taller player, but he also boasts a decent bit of pace and can play as either a target man or as more of a poacher.

He scored seven goals in 20 Championship outings for Forest in the second half of last season, having since featured eight times in the Premier League for Steve Cooper’s side.

But with Forest having an over-inflated squad, they might look to offload some names in January and Surridge could well be someone who faces the chop.

He’d be a decent temporary signing for Sunderland.

Jerry Yates

The Blackpool man is one of a number of Championship strikers tied on nine goals for the campaign, and he’s been linked with a number of clubs ahead of January.

The likes of Rangers are said to be keen whilst Championship duo Watford and West Brom have also been mentioned.

Yates is a different kind of striker to Stewart; he loves to run in behind opposition defences and wreak havoc with his pace and forward-thinking.

But he’s proving to be prolific this season and with Blackpool struggling, Yates may well fancy a permanent exit from the club in the next transfer window.

Lucas Joao

The Reading striker has been one of the Championship’s most prolific names in previous seasons, having scored 29 combined goals in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns.

This time round he’s scored four in 16. But on a positive note for Joao, he’s finding his fitness after a tough 2021/22 season.

At 29 years old, he might not be the long-term replacement for Stewart that Sunderland would fancy. But he shares a lot of the same physical and footballing traits as Stewart and so he’d make for a like-for-like, albeit short-term replacement.

With Reading struggling as well, and with Joao out of contract next summer, a January move could well be a realistic outcome for the ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite.