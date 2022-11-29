3 Cody Drameh alternatives Swansea City should consider amid new transfer claims

Swansea City have been frequently linked with Leeds United’s Cody Drameh, but a new report from Planet Swans has cast doubt over a winter pursuit.

Swansea City are still in the market for a right-back but their limited funds means a permanent move for Drameh is unlikely.

With that in mind, it would be wise to consider some alternative options with the Swans’ need for a right-back still present. Here, we put forward three players who could be good targets…

Josh Key – Exeter City

Key looks as though he could be one of the next future stars off the reel at Exeter City and he looks destined for a step up.

He’s a consistent, well-rounded right-back/ right wing-back and could be a real threat for the Swans going forward. At 23, he’s got plenty of time to develop and under Russell Martin, he could come on leaps and bounds.

Calvin Ramsay – Liverpool

Given the restricted budget Martin is operating under, a loan swoop could be beneficial before finding a long-term target in the summer. If a temporary move is to be considered, Liverpool starlet Ramsey could be a solid option.

He’s already proven his talents up in Scotland and before taking up a regular senior role at Anfield, it could be beneficial for him to gain some experience in the Championship with a club that can be trusted to develop players, just like Swansea City.

Jack Stacey – AFC Bournemouth

A more experienced option could be Jack Stacey, who is out of contract at Bournemouth next summer and has seen limited game time this season.

He’s already been a success in the Championship and his ability to operate either as a full-back or a wing-back would give Martin the tactical versatility he desires.