Watford set to name 48-year-old Bundesliga figure as Cristiano Giaretta replacement

Watford are set to bring in Ben Manga as their new director of football, German outlet Sport1 has claimed.

Watford’s director of football Cristian Giarreta left the club earlier this season, leaving the role vacant since then.

The Hornets’ hunt for a replacement has been ongoing since, and it seems that they’ve found their man.

As per reports from Germany, the Championship promotion hopefuls are set to bring Eintracht Frankfurt figure Manga over from to Vicarage Road from the Bundesliga.

Sport1 states that Manga, who serves as director of professional football with the Bundesliga outfit, is set to replace Giarreta as the new director of football at Watford.

The Equatorial Guinean brings with him a wealth of experience, although this is his first venture outside of Germany.

Manga spent his playing career in Germany and since retiring in 2006, he’s spent time in the managerial dugout and scouting. He started with former club Allemania Aachen, working as a scout while managing their youth sides.

He then held scouting roles with TSG Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt, eventually holding his current role with the latter too.

1 of 10 What was the score when Watford lost to Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final? 5-0 6-0 7-0 8-0

An impressive appointment…

Obviously, it remains to be seen just how Manga fares should he take up the role at Watford, but his resume makes for good reading.

He’s got extensive experience in off-pitch roles and has been working at a high level in the Bundesliga, so it looks to be a statement appointment for the Hornets after the departure of Giarreta.

Frankfurt are willing to let him make the move after his fruitful work with the club, so it will be hoped the switch can be sealed sooner rather than later.