Update emerges on Millwall man Ryan Leonard’s fitness ahead of Sunderland clash

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he remains unsure if Ryan Leonard will be available to face Sunderland this weekend.

Millwall utility man Leonard has endured an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign to date.

He played a part in four of the Lions’ first five Championship games but after picking up a hamstring injury in training in August, the former Sheffield United and Southend United man has remained on the sidelines since.

Now, with the Lions returning to action against Sunderland this weekend, Rowett has issued an update on Leonard’s fitness.

As quoted by the Southwark News, the Millwall boss admitted that he’s not sure if the versatile ace will be fit to feature against the Black Cats after failing to make the progress in his recovery that they had initially hoped for.

He added the club are wary of remaining cautious given the nature of the injury, saying:

“I’m not sure.

“He didn’t quite make enough progress. Again, we have to take our time with these types of injuries.

“I’m hopeful, but we’ll see.”

Remaining patient…

Rowett said himself that they’re being wary with Leonard’s injury, and given that it’s a muscle injury and one that has kept him out for a while, it makes sense to do so.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries before so bringing him back early could only put him at risk of suffering the same problem again, and that could just deal the Lions a further blow in the long run.

Having Leonard back will be a welcome boost for Rowett and co though.

His ability to play in multiple roles as a midfielder, wing-back or centre-back make him a valuable member of the squad and it will be hoped he can come back from the injury stronger. It seems they may have to wait until after the Sunderland game before having him available though, with Rowett still unsure over his fitness.