Transfer Tracker: The latest on Seny Dieng’s QPR future amid Bournemouth and Everton links

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng was linked with both Bournemouth and Everton at the start of this month.

Dieng, 28, is currently at the World Cup with Senegal.

The QPR man has become one of the Championship’s leading goalkeepers in the past two-and-a-half years, having featured in all 21 of his side’s league fixtures so far this season.

But Football Insider claimed earlier this month that Premier League duo Bournemouth and Everton were among the sides keen on Dieng ahead of the January transfer window.

So what’s the latest on Dieng?

Just last week, Dieng spoke out on his QPR future. He said (via Sport Witness):

“I am currently signed to QPR, but it’s no secret: I want to play in the Premier League, whether that’s with QPR or with another team.”

QPR currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table after a string of defeats. And the R’s look set to lose manager Mick Beale who is poised to take over at Rangers.

So the weeks ahead for QPR will be focused on finding a new manager and returning to form in the Championship.

As for Everton, they look set for another busy transfer window amid their current struggles in the Premier League, but manager Frank Lampard has recently suggested that attacking signings will be his priority.

Bournemouth meanwhile have appointed Gary O’Neil as their permanent boss.

It comes after several weeks of uncertainty surrounding the Cherries job, but O’Neil has landed the permanent position and with several weeks before the January transfer window.

But what the Cherries might look for in January is yet to be revealed.

Dieng is yet to feature in Qatar. His Senegal side are back in action v Ecuador tomorrow and they need a win to progress through to the next stage.

For the time being, Dieng remains a QPR player and it seems like the R’s have bigger issues to attend to right now, whilst the likes of Everton in particular also have other priorities.