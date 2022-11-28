The 4 names linked with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of January including Grimsby and Huddersfield Town pair

Sheffield Wednesday could well be in for a busy January transfer window as Darren Moore’s side eye up promotion to the Championship.

In what is their second season back in League One, Sheffield Wednesday are looking like serious promotion contenders.

The Owls currently sit in 3rd place of the table and find themselves just one point behind Ipswich Town in 2nd, and three points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, we’ve broken down all the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours…

Duane Holmes

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that Huddersfield Town midfielder Holmes could be moved on in January, and that Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are two possible destinations.

The American has featured 20 times in the Championship for Huddersfield this season, with his side currently sitting bottom of the table.

Is a move likely to happen?

It seems like a bit of a far-fetched rumour. Holmes would be a decent signing for Wednesday on either a temporary or permanent basis, but he remains an important player at Huddersfield.

Unless there’s something going on behind the scenes that could force Holmes out in January, this rumour doesn’t seem to be a likely one as things stand.

Ryan Porteous

Hibernian and Scotland defender Porteous has been linked with a Football League move for some time now, and earlier this month reports credited Sheffield Wednesday with an interest.

The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer and so he can sign a pre-contract agreement with English clubs as of January.

Is a move likely to happen?

It seems like Porteous could soon be on his way to England after Hibs recently announced that the defender had turned down a new contract offer.

He has plenty of suitors south of the border and Sheffield Wednesday could well be eyeing up a pre-contract agreement, with some of their own players being linked with pre-contract deals elsewhere.

It’d be an ambitious signing but a really solid one for Moore to make.

Mark McGuinness

Last week, Moore revealed to YorkshireLive that he and the Wednesday recruitment team will look into a permanent deal for on loan defender McGuinness.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan from Cardiff City and has featured 11 times for Wednesday in League One this season, scoring once.

Is a move likely to happen?

McGuinness is certainly showing a lot of potential with Wednesday, but whether or not Cardiff would want to let him go remains to be seen.

Cardiff are struggling in the Championship and they could yet suffer relegation into League One, so they might want to throw caution towards player sales in January.

But if Wednesday can make a decent offer then Cardiff might find it hard to turn down.

Anthony Glennon

At the start of this month, Football Insider claimed that Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, and Hull City were all keen on Grimsby Town defender Glennon.

The 23-year-old former Burnley man has featured 14 times in League Two this season, recording four goal contributions (one goal, three assists) for Grimsby who currently sit in 16th place of the table.

Is a move likely to happen?

Soon after the report came out, Moore said that he’s heard nothing of the rumour. The Wednesday boss is usually quite open on these kind of transfer rumours and so we can assume that Wednesday have no interest in Glennon.

But there’s also a chance that Moore is simply playing down the rumour as to keep a potential move under wraps, so this one remains to be seen.