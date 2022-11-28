The 4 names linked with Middlesbrough ahead of January including Manchester United and Brighton pair

After a dire start to the 2022/23 campaign, Middlesbrough are now back in contention for a top-six spot.

It may still be early too discuss Middlesbrough and the play-offs. But Michael Carrick’s early impact at the Riverside certainly has Boro back on a positive track.

His side now sit in 14th place of the Championship table and find themselves just four points behind Millwall who currently occupy 6th.

Ahead of the January transfer window, we’ve broken down all the rumours linking players with a move to Middlesbrough…

Evan Ferguson

Brighton’s young striker Ferguson has been linked with a possible loan move ahead of January.

Daily Mail say that Middlesbrough and a number of other Championship sides are keen on the Republic of Ireland international, who’s featured only once in the Premier League for Brighton.

Is a move likely to happen?

A loan move certainly seems like a possibility for Ferguson in January, but whether Boro would want to bring in such an inexperienced player remains to be seen.

If Boro have top-six ambitions then they might fancy a player with a bit more Championship credibility. But Ferguson says that a loan move could well materialise in January and so nothing can be ruled out.

Zidane Iqbal

Soon after Carrick arrived at Middlesbrough, reports emerged claiming that the former Red Devils legend is keen on bringing in Manchester United youngster Iqbal.

The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut for United but he has featured on the bench in both cup and league fixtures this season.

Is a move likely to happen?

This one certainly seems to make sense. Expect Carrick to utilise his United connections at some point in January or next summer, to bring in younger players like Iqbal and give them some first-team experience.

He’s a player who’s clearly held in high regards at Old Trafford but he can’t quite get into the first-team at the moment, so a loan move might make sense for Iqbal.

Zack Steffen

Middlesbrough have been linked with a permanent swoop for on loan Manchester City goalkeeper Steffen.

The American joined Boro on loan last summer and he’s since featured 17 times in the Championship, keeping four clean sheets.

Is a move likely to happen?

Steffen is under contract at City until 2025 and so Middlesbrough may well have to pay handsomely if they want to bring him in on a permanent deal.

But Boro are in need of a permanent no.1 and Steffen is surely someone that Carrick would fancy bringing in given his performances so far this season.

It doesn’t seem like Steffen has much of a future at City either, so this rumour may be one to keep an eye on in 2023.

Tom Bayliss

Last month, Middlesbrough were linked with Shrewsbury Town midfielder Bayliss, alongside a number of other Championship clubs.

The 23-year-old former Coventry City man has featured 19 times in League One this season, scoring three and assisting two.

Is a move likely to happen?

Middlesbrough were linked with Bayliss just two days after Carrick was appointed, so whether or not this rumour actually has substance remains to be seen.

But Bayliss is certainly a player showing promise in League One and he’d no doubt jump at the chance to sign for a team like Boro, who could well do with a bit of energy in midfield.