The 3 PL names linked with Birmingham City ahead of January including Forest and Wolves pair

Birmingham City are in a good position as we approach the January transfer window, with John Eustace’s side currently sat in 13th place of the table.

The January transfer window could yet be a busy one for Birmingham City who may well have one eye on the top-six.

Since Eustace’s summer arrival, Blues have really come together both on and off the pitch and the club looks a much happier place to be than in previous seasons.

Ahead of January, we’ve broken down the names who’ve so far been linked with a move to St Andrew’s…

Lyle Taylor

Last month, reports emerged claiming that Taylor was set to made available for transfer ahead of January, with Birmingham City, Millwall, and Luton Town all credited with an interest.

Taylor spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues where he netted five times in 14 Championship outings, but he’s yet to feature in the Premier League for Forest this time round.

Is a move for Taylor likely?

It certainly seems like a realistic transfer. Taylor will no doubt be let go in January as he’s surplus to requirements at the City Ground, and Birmingham City could always do with another option in attack.

Eustace may be weary of Taylor not being match fit as he’s barely played this season, but it’s definitely a move that could come to fruition it seems.

Dion Sanderson

Recent reports have claimed that Birmingham City are set to pursue a permanent deal for Wolves loanee Sanderson, who’s been an important player for Blues so far this season.

He’s featured in all but one of Birmingham City’s 21 Championship fixtures so far this season, playing a huge part in Blues’ defensive improvements under Eustace.

Is a move likely to happen?

It’s certainly an ambitious move for Blues, but it’s one that could easily materialise.

Although Sanderson is held in high regards at Wolves, he remains quite far down in the pecking order. What’s more is that Wolves are being tipped to bring in a new centre-back in January and that could yet play a part in Sanderson securing a permanent exit in the New Year.

Evan Ferguson

Brighton and Republic of Ireland youngster Ferguson has been linked with a number of Championship clubs ahead of January, including Birmingham City.

Blues are said to be one of a number of sides looking into a loan deal for the striker who recently made his debut for the Irish national side.

Is a move likely to happen?

Ferguson is a player showing a lot of promise right now. He’s not really featuring at Brighton either and that could suggest that a loan move is in the offing.

And the player himself has recently spoken out about his transfer links, with Ferguson failing to rule out the possibility of leaving Brighton on loan in the New Year.

But Birmingham City would have to act fast if they wanted to bring in Ferguson, with several Championship sides apparently keen.