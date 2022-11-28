Report makes recall suggestion involving Manchester United pair at QPR and Sunderland

Manchester United are ‘open to recalling certain players’ in January, and the Red Devils have recall options in both Ethan Laird and Amad Diallo’s loan deals.

Manchester United have a number of youngsters out on loan at different Championship clubs this season.

The likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Laird, and Diallo are all enjoying loan stints in the second tier and it appears that all have recall options should United want them back.

An emerging report from Manchester Evening News has revealed that United are open to recalling their loaned out players in January and that they have the option to do so.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

All of Mejbri, Laird, and Diallo have impressed this season, but particularly the latter two – Laird is currently on loan at QPR and Diallo at Sunderland.

Laird has become a huge fan favourite in west London for his positive performances at right-back, whilst Diallo has started to come into form for the Black Cats with three goals in his last five outings.

Potential blows for QPR and Sunderland…

For both QPR and Sunderland, and Birmingham City as well, losing their on loan players would be a real blow.

Laird is a huge player for QPR who don’t have too many options at right-back whilst Diallo has become a key player for Sunderland, who’ve had a number of injuries to contend with in recent weeks.

But if United see first-team potential in these players then it appears that they’ll waste no time in bringing them back to Old Trafford for the second half of the season – it could yet depend on what business United can do in January.

The likes of QPR, Sunderland, and Birmingham City now face a nervous wait to see if they lose their United loanees in the New Year.

Championship football returns this weekend with Sunderland v Millwall.