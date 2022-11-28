QPR keen on Coventry City boss, report claims

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is on QPR’s managerial radar as Mick Beale closes in on the Rangers job, reports claim.

Beale looks set to return to Rangers this week. The club’s former no.2 immediately became a front-runner for the job after Rangers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst last week, and he looks set to leave QPR after just a few months in charge.

And an emerging report has claimed that QPR are keen on Coventry City boss Robins as a replacement for Beale.

1 of 20 Who did QPR sign Peter Crouch from in 2000? Arsenal Spurs Chelsea Aston Villa

Robins, 52, has had spells in charge of Rotherham United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Scunthorpe United, and is now in his second spell at Coventry.

He earned promotion from League Two in 2018 and then promotion from League One in 2020, having since established the Sky Blues in the second tier.

Coventry City endured a tough start to this current season. But after a run of four-straight defeats going into the World Cup break, the Sky Blues now sit in 11th place of the Championship table.

A good potential appointment?

Absolutely. It’s a fairly easy link to make given Robins’ success with Coventry City, but still, it’d be a really solid appointment for QPR to make.

Whether or not Robins would fancy the switch though remains to be seen.

He’s got a good thing going at Coventry City and a move to QPR who are just two points above Coventry in the table might be something of a sideways step for the former Manchester United striker.

It’s certainly an interesting link and one to keep an eye on, but expect QPR to have to aim a little lower with their next managerial appointment.