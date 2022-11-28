New report reveals Sunderland’s position over star man’s future amid contract uncertainty

Sunderland are prepared to cash in on Ross Stewart in January if he does not sign a new deal, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Sunderland star Stewart has been sidelined for the vast majority of this season, but his situation has still been of high interest.

The Scot is out of contract at the end of this season and clubs from elsewhere have been said keen on a frequent basis.

Now, a new report from Football League World has claimed that the Black Cats and Stewart are still at an impasse over a new contract, and that could have a big impact on how his situation pans out in the January transfer window.

They state that Sunderland are ready to cash in on Stewart if he still hasn’t signed a new deal by January.

It comes amid interest from Scottish Premiership sides Rangers and Celtic, with both sides waiting.

Stewart is said to have been offered a deal to make him Sunderland’s highest-paid player, but he is still yet to pen the contract.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

A tricky situation…

Sunderland will be hopeful that Stewart commits his future to the club, but with the relevant parties still at an impasse, a winter sale might be their best option.

A January departure would mean that the Black Cats can still land a fee for his services. Although, if Rangers or Celtic are willing to wait, a pre-contract agreement is an option to ensure they secure Stewart when his deal expires in the summer.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but as such an important player on Wearside, they will surely remain hopeful that they can tie him down to a new deal.