‘My focus…’ – Stoke City man discusses previous PL links

Stoke City’s Harry Souttar says his focus is on ‘the here and now’ after previous transfer links to the Premier League.

Souttar was wanted by both Aston Villa and Everton going into the previous January transfer window.

But the Australian centre-back suffered an ACL injury whilst on international duty and he was sidelined for a year, making his return for Stoke City earlier this month.

And despite playing just once in the past 12 months, Souttar was named in Australia’s World Cup squad in which he’s played every minute of their Qatar campaign so far.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Speaking ahead of his nation’s upcoming game v Denmark, Souttar was quizzed on his Premier League links last year.

He told SBS Sport:

“My focus has got to be the here and now. If you ask every player, they want to play at the highest level they can.

“But my focus is purely on Denmark and I think I will let other people handle that for me – I don’t need to do that, I just need to concentrate on my performances on the pitch.”

The 24-year-old Souttar featured 16 times in the Championship at the start of last season before picking up his injury, and he was showcasing a lot of qualities in the Championship.

A bright future…

Souttar’s injury was certainly an untimely one. It halted his progression for the Potters and it definitely dented their chances last season, with the Potters eventually struggling in the Championship.

But the centre-back is making his return and the World Cup will give him a chance to get up to full speed ahead of his return to Championship with Stoke City next month.

If he can go on to impress in the second half of this season then it could easily see the likes of Villa and Everton reignite their interest. But he remains a Stoke City player for now and he’s got a lot of missed football to make up for.

Stoke City return to action v Cardiff City next month.