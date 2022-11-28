‘My focus…’ – Stoke City man discusses previous PL links

Stoke City’s Harry Souttar says his focus is on ‘the here and now’ after previous transfer links to the Premier League.
Souttar was wanted by both Aston Villa and Everton going into the previous January transfer window.
But the Australian centre-back suffered an ACL injury whilst on international duty and he was sidelined for a year, making his return for Stoke City earlier this month.
And despite playing just once in the past 12 months, Souttar was named in Australia’s World Cup squad in which he’s played every minute of their Qatar campaign so far.
Speaking ahead of his nation’s upcoming game v Denmark, Souttar was quizzed on his Premier League links last year.
He told SBS Sport:
“My focus has got to be the here and now. If you ask every player, they want to play at the highest level they can.