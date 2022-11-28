Huddersfield Town set to seal January swoop for Albanian striker

Huddersfield Town are set to officially sign striker Florian Kamberi when the January transfer window opens, The Star has said.

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham will be hoping the January transfer window gives him a chance to make a mark on proceedings at the John Smith’s Stadium after taking over in October.

The Terriers have endured a difficult season to date and could do with some fresh faces to boost their survival hopes.

Now, it’s emerged that one player who looks poised to make the winter move to the club is Albanian striker Kamberi.

The Star has said that after Kamberi linked up with Huddersfield Town for their mid-season training camp in Spain, it is expected that the 27-year-old will officially sign for the club from Swiss outfit FC Winterhur on January 1st.

He will have his contract with the club cancelled and will pen a deal with Fotheringham’s side.

Just what the Terriers need?

It can’t be argued that a proper talisman is one of the things Huddersfield Town could do with in January.

However, there’s been little to suggest that Kamberi will be able to fill that gap. He managed 30 goals and 13 assists in 84 games during a successful time with Hibernian, but he’s struggled for regular goals elsewhere.

Spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Aberdeen and Rangers didn’t yield much success on UK shores, while his spells abroad haven’t been particularly fruitful either. He’s notched just two goals in 15 games with FC Winterhur this season.

That said though, the Terriers can’t write him off yet. His physical presence up top could be a nuisance for defenders and he could surprise some, although his goal record isn’t the most encouraging.