Ex-Aston Villa coach on QPR’s list of potential Mick Beale successors

QPR’s list of potential Mick Beale successors includes former Aston Villa no.2 and ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has said.

QPR look as though they’ll be in the market for a new boss imminently.

Shortly after they successfully fended off interest in Mick Beale after Wolves came calling, Rangers moved to part ways with Giovani van Bronckhorst and Beale has subsequently emerged as the number one contender.

Various reports are suggesting it’s only a matter of time before Beale returns to Ibrox, so the R’s will have to find a replacement.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Thomas has said that the currently out-of-work Critchley is high up on the Championship club’s list of possible successors for Beale as he heads up to Scotland.

Critchley, who replaced Beale as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 in the summer, is out of work after Gerrard was sacked last month. He’s been linked with a return since amid the multiple managerial changes in the Championship and has been linked with a backroom role under Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth.

Neil Critchley high on list of potential candidates to replace #Rangers-bound Mick Beale at #QPR. Critchley worked with him at #Liverpool and then replaced him as Gerrard’s assistant at #AstonVilla. #QPR looking at others too of course https://t.co/uFpRcII6rD pic.twitter.com/lNUR687HC2 — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) November 28, 2022

He’s on QPR’s radar too though as they prepare for life after Beale.

1 of 12 Who scored more goals for QPR? Martin Rowlands Dexter Blackstock

A solid replacement?

44-year-old Critchley’s background isn’t too dissimilar to Beale’s. He’s only worked domestically, unlike Beale, but he too has spent time coaching in Liverpool’s academy and impressed after stepping into senior management with Blackpool for the first time.

Eyebrows were raised when he left the club to become Gerrard’s assistant boss at Aston Villa though as he looked to be on the right path to forging a successful career as the number one.

The chance to do so could present itself again though, with QPR said to be keen on his services.

He’s a highly regarded coach with a bright future ahead of him, so he could be a solid fit for the Loftus Road seat if Beale does indeed move on.