Chances of Birmingham City boss John Eustace taking QPR job revealed

Birmingham City boss John Eustace will not be returning to QPR to replace the outbound Mick Beale, Birmingham Live has reported.

QPR look as though they’re set to lose manager Beale to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst following a string of poor results and Beale, who served as assistant manager of the club during Steven Gerrard’s tenure, was quickly linked with a move back to the Scottish club.

Rumours have intensified and reports have said that he is now in Glasgow to finalise his departure from QPR.

As a result, speculation has already began to circulate regarding just who will take his place at Loftus Road. However, as per Birmingham Live, one man who will not be heading to West London is Blues boss Eustace.

They state that QPR are admirers of Eustace, but he will not be leaving St. Andrew’s.

The 43-year-old spent time as a no.2 at Loftus Road and worked as caretaker manager briefly before taking up the second senior role of his career with Birmingham City earlier this year.

The merry-go-round continues…

The managerial merry-go-round has been turning all season, and the seemingly imminent departure of Beale means that it’s not slowing down just yet.

Eustace would have fit the profile as a solid replacement given his emerging status as one of the country’s more promising young managers, but it would have been a real surprise to see him make the move given how his Birmingham City stint has gone thus far. Keeping him onboard will be crucial for the Blues’ success this season.

For QPR, it’s going to be tough replacing Beale, but they will be hopeful of getting the right boss in sooner rather than later as they prepare for life without the ex-Aston Villa no.2