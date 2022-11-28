Carrick provides injury update after Middlesbrough trio miss Hibs friendly

Middlesbrough beat Scottish side Hibs on Saturday afternoon, but they had to do it without the help of three of their first-team players, and head coach Michael Carrick has now provided an update to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a successful spell under Carrick, winning three, drawing one and losing the other in the new boss’ five games in charge. The Teessiders will have wanted the season to continue to help maintain the momentum during their purple patch, but the World Cup has put the brakes on.

It has given Carrick chance to work with his players extensively, with only Riley McGree away on international duty with Australia. In the meantime, they organised a friendly with Hibs, a game in which they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Chuba Akpom and Sonny Finch.

But despite the strong showing at Easter Road, there were three notable absentees, with Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones and Marc Bola all missing. Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Boro boss explained why.

“Dael was ill. Izzy couldn’t make the game but it’s nothing serious and he’ll be fine. It was touch and go. They’ll be both back in training on Monday,” he said.

“Boles has had a bit of a knock on his knee, but he’s back in the next week or two as well.”

Middlesbrough’s season gets back underway on December 10th when they host Luton Town at the Riverside.

It is always worrying to see star players missing in any game, yet Carrick’s comments are reassuring. It sounds as though Fry and Jones will be back in contention when the season resumes in just under two weeks time.

Bola isn’t likely to come straight into the first-team fold when fit given the form of Ryan Giles at left-back, but he will provide vital competition for the Wolves loanee upon his return. It could also prompt Carrick to push Giles forward to left midfield with Bola playing in defence instead.

The performance was a positive one from Boro at Hibs and they will want to carry the momentum into the Championship games next month. To be able to call upon Fry and Jones will stand them in good stead to do exactly that.