Bradford City keen on 22-goal/assist duo, report claims

Bradford City are interested in Crawley Town attackers Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan, reports have claimed.

Bradford City will be hopeful of maintaining their promotion push over the second half of the season, although Mark Hughes could do with a fresh face or two in January to boost his efforts.

The Bantams currently sit in 5th place in the League Two table, five points away from the automatic promotion spots after 19 games.

Now, a report from The Real EFL has claimed the Valley Parade outfit have set sights on a potential raid of one of their League Two rivals, Crawley Town.

The Red Devils have struggled this season and currently sit down in 19th place. Two shining lights have been forwards Nichols and Nadesan though, and Bradford City are said to be taking an interest in their services.

The report states initial talks have taken place over a move for Nichols after previously holding interest in the summer.

The dynamic duo…

Both Nichols and Nadesan have impressed despite Crawley Town’s struggles this summer.

Former Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United man Nichols has four goals and seven assists in 23 games across all competitions, operating in a range of attacking roles. As for Nadesan, he’s notched six goals and five assists in 24 outings, totalling 22-goal contributions between the pair of them.

One of if not both Nichols and Nadesan could be worthwhile additions for Bradford City this winter.

The goalscoring burden has been on the shoulders of Andy Cook, who has 16 goals thus far. That’s 13 more than the next two Bantams players, with Scott Banks and Tyreik Wright both netting twice.

Some added firepower in attack to help Cook could be the difference for Hughes and co as they bid to make a long-awaited jump out of League Two.