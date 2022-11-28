Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley all held summer interest in current West Brom man

Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley all held summer interest in Brandon Thomas-Asante before his move to West Brom, it has emerged.

West Brom managed to snap up Thomas-Asante from Salford City in the summer window.

The Baggies swooped in for the talented forward after he managed five goals and two assists in seven games for Salford City in the early stages of the season. That was off the back of a return of 13 goals and four assists in the 2021/22 campaign too.

Now, it has emerged that the Baggies weren’t the only ones keen on the 23-year-old.

Salford City head of recruitment Ross Duncan said in Sky Sports’ series ‘Class of ’92 Full Time’ that Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley were two sides keen before Gary Neville stated later on that Blackburn Rovers ‘offered the money’, while the Owls had a ‘meeting’ scheduled (via The Star).

It was West Brom who recruited Thomas-Asante though, who signed for a reported £300,000.

One that got away?

Thomas-Asante has shown sparks of just what he’s capable of since heading to the Championship too.

He scored in his first two league games while coming off the bench and recently, after a spell out the side, he netted in a 2-0 win over Stoke City just before the World Cup break.

The Baggies will be hoping he can build on this and force a successful career at The Hawthorns too. He’s on a long-term deal with the club, running through until the summer of 2025.

As for Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, they’ll be hoping they’re not left with a sour taste in their mouth after seemingly missing out on the forward in the summer.