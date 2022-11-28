3 Duane Holmes alternatives Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County should consider amid recent links

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have both been credited with interest in Huddersfield Town’s Duane Holmes.

Both sides were mentioned as interested parties ahead of the January transfer window in a report from trusted journalist Alan Nixon on Sunday morning.

However, given the unpredictable nature of the window, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County could be wise to consider some alternative options too.

Here, we put forward three names that the Owls and the Rams should also have in mind…

Jamie Lindsay – Rotherham United

Scottish midfielder Lindsay mainly plays in the middle but, like Holmes, he can be deployed out wide. It would be an ambitious move for Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County, but the links with Holmes show the club are ready to be punchy with their winter business.

Lindsay has been in and out of the Millers’ side somewhat but has started the last three games now. His deal is up in 2024 and he’d be a fantastic midfield addition for either team.

Ben Cottrell – Arsenal

Cottrell is a diminutive, smart midfielder like Holmes but still has the best years of his career ahead of him.

As a long-serving academy player with Arsenal, the midfielder has a fantastic footballing education behind him, so he could be an intriguing addition for the future. The Watford-born talent mainly plays as an attacking or central midfield but can play on either the left or right-wing too.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Jon Russell – Huddersfield Town

If Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County’s eyes are on Holmes, it could be worth looking at his Huddersfield Town teammate Russell’s situation too.

The ex-Chelsea youngster has been out of Mark Fotheringham’s first-team side in recent months amid a reported impasse over his contract situation, so that may well open the door for someone to swoop in this winter.