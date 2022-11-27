Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City target rejects new contract with current club

Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City and Luton Town’s reported target Ryan Porteous will not be signing a new deal with Hibernian, the Scottish club have announced.

Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City and Luton Town were all linked with a move for Porteous earlier this month.

The centre-back is out of contract at Hibernian at the end of the current season, meaning he will be available for nothing in the summer or on a pre-contract deal this January.

Now, amid reported interest from elsewhere and an offer of a new deal by Hibs, an update has emerged on his future.

In a statement issued by the Scottish Premiership side, they have confirmed that Porteous will not be signing a new contract at Easter Road despite the offer of highly improved terms to extend his stay with the club.

He’s been with the club for his entire career, only spending time away during the 2016/17 season while on loan with Edinburgh City.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

The perfect time to swoop in?

With Porteous opting against a new contract, there’s two ways his situation could pan out.

Hibs could look to cash in while they can in January, opening the door to any of Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City or Luton Town to make a winter swoop for his services.

Or, the Edinburgh-born defender could end up seeing out his contract with the club and move on for nothing at the end of the season, be it through an end-of-season agreement or a pre-contract. Obviously, that would mean a cheaper deal, but if one of the clubs keen want an instant addition to their defence, a January swoop would be best.