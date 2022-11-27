Reporter makes revelation over Ben Garner’s position at Charlton Athletic

According to trusted reporter Alan Nixon, Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner is under pressure at The Valley.

The Addicks are currently 14th in the League One table. They’re six points away from the play-off spots and despite bright moments, performances and results have been largely underwhelming so far this campaign.

42-year-old Garner has been in the Charlton Athletic job since June of this year, signing a contract until the summer of 2025.

Now, Nixon states that Garner is under pressure already.

The trusted reporter’s assertion that Garner’s position is getting attention could be somewhat surprising considering his recent appointment. However, football is a results-driven business and always will be, and Garner’s side haven’t been getting them of late.

From 19 League One games so far this season, Garner’s side have managed just five wins. They’re without victory in their last four league matches and were held to a late draw against Stockport County in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

A glimmer of hope is there for Garner’s future though, with Nixon stating it would take a in that it would ‘massive’ for Charlton Athletic’s board to get rid of him.

Deserving of more time?

Charlton Athletic have been inconsistent in their 19 League One games this season. Their five wins are bolstered by nine drawn games.

Results-wise, this is not a disaster but it could be leading to concerns behind closed doors and among supporters in SE7.

Yes, there are knee-jerk reactions by football clubs and their boards and performances have been disappointing for much of this season, but engineering the sacking of Garner would rank right up there if it happens.

He’s not even been in the job at The Valley for half-a-season, so it seems more logical to give him time to try and make things work rather than part ways with a big fee to move him on.