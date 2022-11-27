Liverpool make big decision over Bolton Wanderers loanee as Championship sides circle

According to Alan Nixon, Liverpool will allow loaned out right-back Conor Bradley to stay with Bolton Wanderers despite interest from Championship sides.

19-year-old Northern Irishman Bradley has been on loan at The University of Bolton Stadium this season and the deal agreed with Liverpool should see him see out the full campaign with the Trotters.

Now, amid his strong performances, Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Premier League club will let the talented youngster stay with Bolton Wanderers despite drawing Championship attention.

Youngster Bradley has stood out this season for Evatt’s side, who currently sit in 5th in the League One table. Bradley’s displays show that he’s adapted to life in English football’s third-tier competition after making the step up from youth football with Liverpool.

He’s made 16 appearances in League One for Bolton this season, returning three goals and four assists.

Seemingly happy with this, Liverpool are happy to let their starlet right-back stay with Wanderers despite Championship admirers.

Best for all?

This looks to be a very good decision for all parties. Liverpool are obviously happy that Bradley is getting the exposure that he merits while with Bolton Wanderers.

The League One play-off hunters have been brave in throwing the teenager into the hustle and bustle of League One competition and it looks to be paying dividends with the young defender amongst the goals and assists.

For Bradley himself, this will be a step up in class and competition from youth or age-group football. However, he’s obviously taking it into his stride and he will develop from this exposure.

He looks to have a future at a higher level, but for now, seeing out the full campaign in League One could be for the best.