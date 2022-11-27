Leicester City ahead in Premier League battle for Huddersfield Town starlet

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep starlet Etienne Camara in January with Leicester City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest keen.

Trusted journalist Nixon’s report for The Sun says that Premier League clubs are starting to take notice of the Terriers’ young midfielder.

The Frenchman has been with Huddersfield Town since 2020, joining their youth setup from Angers SCO.

Leicester City are said to be heading the race for the talented youngster whose performances in a struggling Town side have caught the eye. Nixon says that alongside Leicester City, both Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest have also had their interest piqued.

However, the 19-year-old will not come cheap with the West Yorkshire side demanding as much as £10million.

Since making the breakthrough at the John Smiths’ Stadium, Camara has gone on to make 15 first-team appearances.

14 of those appearances have come this season; 13 in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup.

Sell or stay?

Huddersfield Town aren’t in a great position when it comes to convincing a highly-rated youngster to remain at the club.

During this World Cup break, the Terriers sit at the bottom of the Championship table. They are four points and goal difference away from safety and their inconsistency sees them in a relegation battle already.

Despite Camara signing a new contract recently, Premier League sides such as Leicester City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest would likely fancy their chances of landing him.

Huddersfield Town’s rumoured £10million asking price is likely to be a prohibitive measure to show intent and ward off any interest.

However, the flip side of the coin could be that Mark Fotheringham’s side see any money they get for Camara as added funds for the January transfer window. And, with Championship survival a pressing urge, that thinking could be the thing to drive their decision-making.