Huddersfield Town man could join Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County in January, report says

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes could leave the club in January.

Writing in The Sun, Nixon says that League One duo Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday as possible destinations for the 28-year-old midfielder.

The former United States international has been with Huddersfield Town since January 2021 arriving from the Rams.

Holmes left Huddersfield Town for the first time in a July 2016 free transfer to Scunthorpe United.

Two seasons with the Iron saw him picked up in early August 2018 by Derby County. His time with the Rams saw him go on to score six goals and register six assists in 83 appearances across all competitions.

He left Pride Park under something of a cloud, then-boss Wayne Rooney saying that his training ethic wasn’t up to his expectations.

Holmes move – thoughts…

Holmes has been a regular for Huddersfield Town this season as they battle against relegation.

The Terriers are currently bottom of the Championship table and plagued by the inconsistency that sees them four points from safety.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County will be a good move for both player and either of those clubs.

Both sides are well-placed in the League One table, with Darren Moore’s Owls in 3rd and Derby County in 8th, just outside the play-off places by a single point.

Holmes is match fit and match experienced this season. He has featured in all 20 of Huddersfield Town’s Championship games, registering two assists. These 20 appearances are a small part of the 175 appearances that he has at Championship level.

A drop to League One would be a move that the American midfielder would take in his stride, so it will be interesting to see if a move transpires.