Ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss wanted Wigan Athletic job, reporter reveals

Wigan Athletic’s vacant job was wanted by former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Wigan Athletic’s hunt for a new boss has seen them linked with a whole host of names in recent weeks.

However, it seems Leicester City coach and Premier League legend Kolo Toure is set to take up the vacant post at the DW Stadium, with reports stating earlier this week that the Ivorian is set to take the reins of the Championship struggles.

Now though, Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the job was also of interest to the currently out-of-work Wilder.

The trusted reporter states that the former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss is keen to get back into management after his difficult time at the Riverside Stadium but missed out on the job at Wigan Athletic, with Toure seemingly identified as the leading candidate.

A big gamble…

Although Wilder’s last managerial spell with Boro was an underwhelming one, opting to bring in Toure despite the interest from the ex-Sheffield United boss is a significant risk.

Wilder is a proven boss at Championship level despite his Boro struggles and has even impressed in the top-flight. Toure is untested in the no.1 role having only held roles as a first-team coach or assistant manager to date.

It makes for a big gamble for the Latics, but it will be hoped that it’s one that pays off.

Plenty of clubs have taken chances on young, inexperienced coaches in recent times and reaped the benefits, so it will be hoped Toure can enjoy a similar level of success and start his managerial career in impressive fashion with Wigan Athletic.