What’s former Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic man Jose Semedo up to these days?

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic’s former midfielder Jose Semedo spent 10 years in the EFL.

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic’s former man started out his career in his native Portugal before winding up in England.

The Setubal-born defensive midfielder started out in the Sporting CP youth academy, picking up game time for their B side while also spending time out on loan with Casa Pia, Feirense and Cagliari.

Semedo first arrived on these shores in 2007 after his Sporting CP deal expired, heading to South London with Charlton Athletic. The Addicks snapped him up on a free transfer and he would go on to play 151 times for the club.

It was a difficult era for Charlton but Semedo managed to make a decent impression, being named their Player of the Year in the 2010/11 campaign. The bond between him and supporters soured somewhat after his departure though.

Semedo was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2011, signing after his deal at The Valley expired.

With the Owls, the Portuguese midfielder earned their Player of the Year award in his first season as they won promotion back to the Championship along with his former side Charlton. He earned wider recognition in the 2011/12 season too, being named the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award too.

He would remain at Hillsborough for six years from 2011 to 2017, featuring 167 times across all competitions before returning to Portugal.

But what’s Semedo up to these days?

After leaving Sheffield Wednesday, Semedo made a return to his home country with Vitoria Setubal.

And at the age of 37, the defensive midfielder is still on the books with the third-tier side. He is their club captain and is now in his sixth year with the club, though his contract runs out at the end of this season.