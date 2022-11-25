What’s former Derby County and Sheffield United man Rob Hulse up to these days?

Former Derby County and Sheffield United man Rob Hulse enjoyed a long and successful career in the EFL.

Hulse, now 43, started out his career with Crewe Alexandra after making his way through their highly-regarded youth academy.

He managed 51 goals in 131 games for the Railwaymen, with his tally of 27 in 42 games in the 2002/03 season his most prolific campaign at Gresty Road. It was that form that earned him a move up the EFL too, joining West Brom in 2003.

The Baggies were one of many sides keen on signing the powerful striker and they ended up parting with a reported £750,000 to secure his services ahead of other clubs.

Hulse impressed in West Brom’s promotion-winning campaign too, managing 13 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions but after game time became limited, he departed to join Leeds United, where he remained from February 2005 to the summer of 2006 after signing on an initial loan deal.

The Crewe-born striker would then get a second chance in the Premier League, with Sheffield United snapping him up after 20 goals in 59 outings for their Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Hulse was a Premier League regular for the Blades and managed eight goals and two assists in 29 outings before a serious leg injury brought an abrupt end to his season and the club were relegated.

A difficult season followed before Hulse headed to Derby County in the summer of 2008. 18 goals in 54 games in his first season at Pride Park saw him land the Player of the Year award and he managed a respectable 12 in the following campaign too.

QPR then signed Hulse in 2010 but his time at Loftus Road was underwhelming, spending spells out with Charlton Athletic and Millwall before opting to retire in 2013.

But what’s Hulse up to these days?

Hulse has embarked on a slightly more unorthodox post-playing career than most.

Upon retiring, he made it clear he hoped to move into physiotherapy and in 2017, he graduated from the University of Salford with a degree in that exact field.

He now works full-time as a physiotherapist in the NHS. Hulse had offers to work in football and cricket, but he told iNews in 2018 he sees working for the NHS as a way to earn his stripes and help those in need.

As said before, it’s one of the more unorthodox post-playing careers, but Hulse’s work certainly won’t be going unnoticed after making the switch from the football pitch to the physio ward.