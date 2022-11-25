What’s former Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City man Martin Olsson up to these days?

Martin Olsson played for Blackburn Rovers between 2007 and 2013, and for Norwich City between 2013 and 2017.

Born in Sweden, Olsson arrived on English shores aged 18 with Blackburn Rovers.

He joined the club’s youth academy and eventually made his first-team debut during the 2007/08 season.

The left-back went on to make 145 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, and he stayed with the club after their relegation from the Premier League in 2013.

Ahead of the 2013/14 campaign, Olsson returned to the Premier League with Norwich City.

Olsson endured two relegations with the club but helped them to promotion from the Championship in 2015 – Olsson racked up 129 appearances in all competitions for Norwich City.

So what’s Olsson up to these days?

Olsson left Norwich City in 2017 and made a return to the Premier League with Swansea City.

He spent a further three seasons in England – two in the Premier League – making 82 total appearances for the Swans before leaving English football.

Olsson returned to Sweden with top flight side Helsingborg for the 2020 campaign, joining Hacken for the next, and then Malmo midway through the 2021 campaign.

And he remains with the Swedish giants where he was signed by current Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson last year.

Now age 34, Olsson remains a key player for Malmo and a steady left-back. He also remains a regular member of the Swedish national side, having secured the last of his 55 caps earlier this year.

During his early years in English football, Olsson was perhaps one of the pioneers of the modern wing-back that we see today – blessed with pace and attacking ability.

He goes down as a solid player in the histories of both Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City.