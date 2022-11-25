Watford hold strong interest in 20-year-old World Cup midfielder

Watford have a strong interest in Montreal CF midfielder Ismael Kone, a report from Tutto Mercato Web has said.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic will be hoping the January transfer window gives him a chance to make a mark on his squad at Vicarage Road after taking the reins upon Rob Edwards’ sacking back in October.

The Hornets have a good chance to prepare for the window well during the World Cup break too, and it has now been claimed that they have their eye on a player currently out in Qatar.

As per a report from Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Watford hold a strong interest in Canadian international Kone.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who plays his football in the MLS with Montreal CF, is said to be firmly in the Championship club’s sights as they line up targets for the upcoming January transfer window.

Kone drew interest from Sheffield United in the summer too, but a move never materialised.

A smart target…

Kone only came on for Canada in the last half-hour or so of their defeat to Belgium earlier this week, but he put in a tidy cameo performance in the middle of the park.

His talents have been on show in the MLS too, managing four goals and five assists in 32 outings. He’s a mobile midfielder who possesses an impressive amount of composure on the ball and confidence in his dribbling, and at only 20, Kone has plenty of time to develop.

It remains to be seen whether or not Watford’s rumoured interest in Kone develops into anything more serious, but he could be one fans should have their eye on in the World Cup.