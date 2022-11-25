Transfer Tracker: The latest on Harwood-Bellis’ Burnley future amid Wolves, Everton links

Burnley’s on loan centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has caught the eye this season.

The Manchester City youngster linked up with former City skipper Vincent Kompany at Burnley in the summer.

Since, the 20-year-old has featured in all 21 of Burnley’s Championship games so far this season, proving to be a real prospect in the Championship.

His form has seen him linked with a number of clubs including Everton and Wolves, with Leicester City also mentioned as well.

So what’s the latest on Harwood-Bellis?

Everton are the team who’ve been mentioned alongside Harwood-Bellis the most.

The Toffees were first linked with the City man earlier in the season before Wolves and Leicester City were also linked.

Frank Lampard’s side are struggling in the Premier League and alarmingly for them, recent reports suggest that they won’t have a lot of money to spend in January, which could all but scupper their chances of signing Harwood-Bellis in the New Year.

As for Wolves, they’ve recently undergone a managerial change, bringing in Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui has also been promised money to send in January, according to reports, and just this morning it’s been said that the Wolves boss is expected to target a centre-back signing in January.

Leicester City meanwhile remain relatively quiet on the transfer front, despite their ongoing Premier League struggles.

For Harwood-Bellis and Burnley then, January could be a frantic month.

The Clarets won’t want to lose Harwood-Bellis as he’s been a key player for them so far. But if Wolves or any other team put a healthy offer in the table, then City might be inclined to accept.

Burnley return to action v QPR next month.