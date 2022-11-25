Transfer Tracker: The latest on Dion Sanderson’s Wolves situation amid Birmingham City transfer rumours

Wolves’ Dion Sanderson has been linked with a permanent move to Birmingham City in recent weeks.

Sanderson, 22, joined Birmingham City on loan last summer.

It’s the defender’s second loan spell at St Andrew’s and so far this season he’s been in fine form, featuring 20 times in the Championship already.

And earlier this month, reports emerged claiming that Blues would look to make Sanderson a permanent player in this upcoming January transfer window.

So what’s the latest on Sanderson to Birmingham City?

Since Sanderson’s links to Birmingham City emerged, Wolves have undergone a managerial change with Julen Lopetegui coming in as manager.

And the club has also appointed a new sporting director in Matt Hobbs, and interestingly, it’s said that Hobbs ‘looks fondly’ at the club’s youngsters currently out on loan, including Sanderson.

But Lopetegui is said to have a January transfer kitty waiting for him and reports suggest that Wolves want to bring in a centre-back in January.

Wolves do not have a recall option in Sanderson’s Birmingham City loan agreement and so he can’t fill the gap in the Wolves defence, meaning that Lopetegui is likely to bring in a new centre-back.

And without speculating too much, that could see Sanderson fall further down the pecking order at Molineux, and his potential January sale could also help to fund Lopetegui’s winter overhaul.

But transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has poured cold water on Sanderson to Birmingham City, saying in a recent interview:

“There’s so many things going on at Birmingham that it’s so hard to imagine how this deal gets done.

“We still haven’t got the ownership issue resolved, so that makes transfer dealings quite difficult for everybody involved, and I don’t know how much finances are available at Birmingham to maybe tempt Wolves into selling Dion Sanderson as well.

“On the flip side of that, you’ve got a new manager now at Wolves in Julen Lopetegui who might look at everybody in his squad and see if he’s going to give them a fresh opportunity.”

Birmingham City then face a lot of hurdles in their bid to make Sanderson a permanent player.

But for now, he’s on loan at the club and Wolves can’t recall him, so a move next summer when Blues’ takeover saga has hopefully come to an end might be a more realistic option.