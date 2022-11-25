Transfer Tracker: The latest on Bradley Dack’s Blackburn Rovers future amid Sunderland links

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack was linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this month.

Dack, 28, has endured a tough season so far with Blackburn Rovers.

The attacking midfielder spent the best part of two years on the sidelines after a tough run with injury, but he’s managed to feature 12 times in the Championship so far this season.

Though he’s rarely been given a starting spot by manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, and it’s led to speculation that Dack could leave in January.

A reunion with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland has been touted.

So what’s the latest on Dack to Sunderland?

It was The Sun who linked Sunderland with a move for Dack earlier this month.

And a week later, Black Cats boss Mowbray was quizzed on the links, to which he said:

“I hadn’t seen that, but what I can tell you is there has been no contact to the football club. Bradley I would imagine is not happy because he’s not playing and two years ago he was probably the best player in the Championship.