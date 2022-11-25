Transfer Tracker: The latest on Bradley Dack’s Blackburn Rovers future amid Sunderland links

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack was linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this month.
Dack, 28, has endured a tough season so far with Blackburn Rovers.
The attacking midfielder spent the best part of two years on the sidelines after a tough run with injury, but he’s managed to feature 12 times in the Championship so far this season.
Though he’s rarely been given a starting spot by manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, and it’s led to speculation that Dack could leave in January.
A reunion with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland has been touted.
So what’s the latest on Dack to Sunderland?
It was The Sun who linked Sunderland with a move for Dack earlier this month.
And a week later, Black Cats boss Mowbray was quizzed on the links, to which he said:
“I hadn’t seen that, but what I can tell you is there has been no contact to the football club. Bradley I would imagine is not happy because he’s not playing and two years ago he was probably the best player in the Championship.
“But he has had two cruciate injuries since then. Bradley is I think 28, does that fit the profile of what the club is trying to do? I’d think [signing him] is very unlikely, and the financial aspect of it is very definitely unlikely.”
Mowbray often throws caution to the wind when discussing transfers though. And more recently, it’s been suggested that Sunderland could be set for a busy January transfer window as they look to cement their Championship status.
Mowbray and his recruitment team are said to be meeting regularly and are said to have been tracking their January targets for a while now.
Lastly, LancsLive reporter Elliott Jackson recently discussed Dack’s Blackburn Rovers future in a Q&A, and he believes that Dack will find an exit in January, ‘one way or another’.
So whilst Mowbray says Dack to Sunderland is unlikely, it’s not been completely ruled out.
Sunderland look set to bring in some fresh faces in Janaury and Dack looks like he could be on the move, so a move seems possible at this moment in time, albeit unlikely.