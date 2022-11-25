Sheffield Wednesday player reveals clear stance on future – contract expiring next summer

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has made it clear he wants to stay at Hillsborough beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out in the summer.
Sheffield Wednesday man Gregory hasn’t quite hit the heights of the 2021/22 campaign just yet.
He managed 17 goals and six assists in 39 outings for the Owls last season and only has four goals and two assists to his name thus far this time around. However, he’s still started 11 League One games this season, making six appearances off the bench.
Gregory is now 34 though and with his deal up next summer, there have been some questions about his long-term future.
Now though, while speaking with The Star, the striker has made clear his position over his situation with the Owls.
Gregory has said that he’s told manager Darren Moore that he hopes to stay beyond the end of this season, stating that his more limited game time hasn’t left him unhappy by any stretch of the imagination.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“I’ve told the gaffer I want to stay for another year after this… I’ve always said I love it here, just because I’m not playing a few games doesn’t mean I don’t like it.
“It is what it is, I’ve said that I want to say, but at the end of the day it’s not down to me… It’d be done, it wouldn’t be a negotiation.”
Worth keeping onboard?
Yes, Gregory hasn’t been quite as prolific this season and at 34, he’s not exactly a spring chicken anymore.
That said though, he has shown he’s still got goals in him and his experience and leadership can see him play a valuable role with Sheffield Wednesday in offering guidance and tutelage to some emerging youngsters.
His physicality makes him a handful for defenders and he’s a proven goalscorer at this level, so even if he’s not starting every week, he can still pop up with a vital goal here and there.
Only last month he netted both goals in a 2-0 win against Cambridge United and scored the Owls’ only goal in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.