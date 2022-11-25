Sheffield Wednesday player reveals clear stance on future – contract expiring next summer

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has made it clear he wants to stay at Hillsborough beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday man Gregory hasn’t quite hit the heights of the 2021/22 campaign just yet.

He managed 17 goals and six assists in 39 outings for the Owls last season and only has four goals and two assists to his name thus far this time around. However, he’s still started 11 League One games this season, making six appearances off the bench.

Gregory is now 34 though and with his deal up next summer, there have been some questions about his long-term future.

Now though, while speaking with The Star, the striker has made clear his position over his situation with the Owls.

Gregory has said that he’s told manager Darren Moore that he hopes to stay beyond the end of this season, stating that his more limited game time hasn’t left him unhappy by any stretch of the imagination.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve told the gaffer I want to stay for another year after this… I’ve always said I love it here, just because I’m not playing a few games doesn’t mean I don’t like it.