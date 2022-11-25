Report sheds light on Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town’s summer interest in Millwall star

Millwall star Zian Flemming attended the summer’s Championship play-off final amid interest from both Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest, London News Online has said.

Millwall’s summer addition Flemming has been a big hit since arriving from Fortuna Sittard.

After a relatively slow start to life at The Den, the Dutchman has burst into life to net eight goals in 17 games. In the last game against the World Cup break vs Preston North End, Flemming netted a hat-trick in a 4-2 win to cement his place as a new second-tier star.

However, his situation could have panned out differently in the summer.

London News Online has now shed light on the other interest Flemming had before his move to Millwall. They state that the 24-year-old was in attendance of the summer’s Championship play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest, with the feeling at the time that he would end up joining the Terriers, and more so if they won promotion.

Not only that though, Forest could have revived their interest in Flemming after previously showing interest too.

Olympiacos were also keen and offered £500,000 more than Millwall, but the attacking midfielder was firm on his desire to head to The Den

A good coup for the Lions…

The rival interest in Flemming’s services highlights just how sought-after he was in the summer, and the calibre of the clubs keen goes to show just how worthwhile Millwall’s efforts were to bring him in.

He’s a player that could really drive the Lions forward and one that Rowett and co should look to build around, although they will almost definitely have to fend off future interest in the Amsterdam-born star.

It will be hoped that time doesn’t come too soon though as Millwall look to take themselves to the next level.