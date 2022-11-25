Report makes surprise claim on QPR’s managerial search amid Beale to Rangers rumours

QPR’s search for Michael Beale’s successor has begun, according to reports.

QPR boss Beale has been heavily linked with the Rangers vacancy after the Ibrox club sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week.

Reports have suggested that Beale is interested in returning to Rangers where he previously worked as Steven Gerrard’s no.2, with separate reports suggesting that QPR are expecting Beale to leave.

And now, an emerging report from Daily Record claims that the R’s have already started searching for Beale’s successor, with the Londoners apparently braced for an official approach from the Gers.

QPR currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table and have little over two weeks before they’re set to return to Championship action v Burnley.

R’s wasting no time…

Beale is still the QPR boss as things stand. But to see reports claiming that the R’s are now looking for a new boss suggests that QPR think Beale is on his way out.

It’s been a tough week for QPR fans who’ve really warmed to Beale since his summer arrival. But after the whole Wolves saga, and now this, many might feel that Beale to Rangers needs to happen soon so that QPR can bring in a manager who would shut down these kind of rumours.

There’s a few good options out there for QPR but who they might bring in remains a mystery – expect the club to want to bring in a similar type of coach to Beale who can continue the good work so far this season.

Reports have suggested that Beale could be the new Rangers boss as soon as the start of next week.